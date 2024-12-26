Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club holds annual awards presentations

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club have gathered for the group’s annual presentation evening.

Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke handed out trophies to the winners of various sailing competitions held during the past year.

The club recounted a busy year of activity, highlighting the success of the gig rowing regetta, sailing races and the Sailing Club expansion plans.

The award winners were Rodney Southwell, David Jackson, David Barrett, Peter Stansfield, Peter Howson, Lance Huggins, Brian Kenneally, John Heale and Stuart Anderson.