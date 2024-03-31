Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club has held its first competition of the year over the Easter weekend.

Several boats took to the water on Easter Sunday, as pictured here, for the traditional Easter Egg Trophy Race.

“The start of the 2024 sailing season took place with three boats entering the Easter Egg Trophy Race,” said a spokesman.

“David Barrett and Pete Howson on Enchanta were declared the winners followed by Rod Southwell and crew on Walrus, with Pete Stanfield and crew finishing 3rd on Maranjacq.”