Burnham-On-Sea tourism businesses have seen a busy start to the new tourist season.

A bright start to the Easter weekend saw an influx of visitors in Burnham on Saturday (March 30th), as pictured here.

Burnham’s seafront car parks were at near full capacity on Saturday and beaches in Burnham, Brean and Berrow saw extra visitors. Burnham town centre was also busy.

“It’s been a better-than-average start to the season,” said Colin Morris at GW Hurley newsagents on Saturday.

And Karl Rawlins, owner of Burnham seafront ice cream shop Little Italy On Sea, adds: “It’s been a good start to the season with plenty of ice cream sales.”

It comes as holiday parks in the Burnham-On-Sea area are also reporting busy accommodation bookings for the summer season ahead.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson added: “It’s been great to see Burnham town centre buzzing with extra shoppers and visitors at the start of the new season during the last few days. We hope this continues through the season ahead.”