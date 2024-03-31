Several shooters at Burnham-On-Sea Rifle Club are celebrating success at the Small Bore Shooting Somerset County Finals.

The event is held every March at the club in Burnham’s Cassis Close and this year’s finals saw 45 shooters competing from across Somerset.

Bev Milner Simonds won Somerset’s main ladies competition, clinching the Sally Lunn trophy for the second year running.

And a team of four Burnham members won the Curry Rivel Handicap Shoot for the second time in three years. The team includes captain Paul Upham, Bev Milner Simonds, Nikolay Marinov and Lucy Wilford.

Paul says the Burnham-On-Sea Rifle Club, which has been running since 1908, now has 50 members and a waiting list for new members wanting to join.

“We welcome all ages from 14 upwards and pride ourselves on being a fully accessible club,” he says.

Bev added: “It is a great sport – very friendly and all-inclusive and this is a super club to be a part of.”

“The final was a little nerve wracking, but I was thrilled to win for a second year against talented competitors.”