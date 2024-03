A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area tonight (Easter Sunday).

A yellow weather warning is in place for the region from 8pm to 11.45pm.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Evening rain will be heavy at times, and perhaps accompanied by an isolated rumble of thunder.”

“In a few places 20 to 30 mm of rain may build up over a relatively short period of time.”

