Burnham-On-Sea team competes in Walking Rugby Festival

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club’s walking rugby team have had their first outing at Nailsea and Backwell RFC Walking Rugby Festival.

Despite Storm Bert throwing wind and torrential rain at them, Burnham fielded two teams of mature gentlemen and one lady, all who credited themselves really well in a series of round robin matches.

They played against 2 Nailsea teams, 1 Trowbridge team and 1 Langport team.

“Formed just a few months ago by George Birt, Burnham RFC walking rugby has a lot of fun as well as a bit of exercise at our Wednesday night training sessions,” says a spokesperson. 

“If you think you would enjoy throwing a  rugby ball around and having a few laughs come along to the BASC ground for 7pm on a Wednesday.”

“Open to men and women, we are always looking for new members to join us, especially women, as the team currently has only two lady members but would like to welcome more to the squad as other teams appear to have a much better male/female ratio.”

