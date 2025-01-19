5.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 20, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea town centre convenience store gets refurbishment and extension

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A busy Burnham-On-Sea town centre convenience store has re-opened after a refurbishment and extension. 

The Londis store at the corner of the High Steet and College Street has been given an overhaul.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Malav Desai says: “We have extended the shop’s floor space by taking over the premises next door, the former Freezeland store.”

“This means we can stock a lot more items – with a greater choice of chilled food, groceries and world foods.”

“The shop has a new look inside with improved lighting and new signage is coming soon.”

”The stop is still being stocked, so it will take about two weeks for our shelves to be fully filled.”

