PHOTOS: Over 200 people attend Brent Knoll’s traditional wassailing ceremony

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm attracted 200 spectators for its annual traditional wassailing event on Saturday evening (January 18th).

A flaming torchlit procession was held to mark the start of the Brent Knoll event, a centuries-old tradition that is said to banish evil spirits from the orchard for the year.

A ceremony took place in the orchard in which traditional songs were sung and gun shots were fired to scare off the bad spirits followed by the ceremonial placing of burnt toast in an apple tree by the wassailing queen and Brent Knoll School pupils.

Brent Knoll School organised the family-targeted event this year and head teacher Chris Burman said it had been a “great success.”

The school’s pupils provided drumming and a brief theatrical play before the event, while the orchard ceremony was led by John Page, who has been involved for over 25 years. Local postman and entertainer Tim Dean played in the farm’s barn afterwards.