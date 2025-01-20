4.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 22, 2025
Somerset Cricket Club Director will be special guest at event in Brent Knoll this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Cricket Club’s Director of Cricket Andy Hurry will be the special guest at an event in Brent Knoll this month.

Somerset Cricket Club members group is holding the social event at the Red Cow Inn in Brent Knoll on 30th January from 7pm onwards.

Andy Hurry will be talking about the playing side of the club, with a Q&A and board members of SCCC will also be on hand.

Tickets for the event, which is open to all, are £15 in cash on the night which includes a buffet.

“The evening gives the chance for people to connect with the club locally, in a relaxed atmosphere of a social evening,” says local representative Stephen Southwell.

