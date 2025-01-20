PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea pantomime ‘Aladdin’ set to open at town’s theatre

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is hosting a fun-filled traditional pantomime when Burnham District Pantomime Society performs Aladdin this month.

Final tickets are available here for Burnham and District Pantomime Society’s shows, which run from January 29th to February 2nd.

Gavin Holman from Burnham District Pantomime Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Join Burnham District Pantomime Society for a fun-filled pantomime.”

“A long time ago in Old Peking Town, Widow Twankey ran a laundry with her two sons, Wishy who wasn’t very clever and Aladdin who had dreams of marrying the Princess May-Ling, something that he thought was impossible as he was poor and May-Ling was destined to marry into wealth.”

”Meanwhile, the wicked sorcerer, Abanazer, has plans to find the magic lamp. However Aladdin is the only person pure enough to secure it and release the Genie.”

”Once the Genie is out, the adventure begins and Aladdin’s life is changed forever.”

The cast includes: Aladdin – Katie Rothin Shephard; Princess May-Ling – Louise Day; Widow Twankey- Rob Manlow; Wishy Washy – Emma Twigg; Abanazer – Owen Twigg; and Officer Mee – Alfred Bissell.

Officer Yu is played by Cameron Hicks; So-Shy – Shannon Diack; Emperor Ling – Jason Hughes; Empress Ling – Sue Hughes; Coba the Monkey – Emma Hall; Slave of the Ring – Taylor Tasker; and Genie of the Lamp – Georgia Twigg.

The senior chorus comprises of Alesha Hayward, Alicia Morris, Bea Emery, Bethany Mason, Bronwyn Lennox, Chloe MacBeth, Elsie Lennox, Elizabeth State, Freya Wetherall, Gabrielle Blair, Juliette Bissell, Kathryn Redman, Keziah McKnight, Lynsey Bissell, Sam Millard and Sienna Moores.

Junior Chorus members are Ben Hayward, Cleo Grogan, Eric Williams, Jennifer Saunders, Lily Buckley, Lois Choopani, Maisie Stevens, Molly Strange and Summer Lewis.

Tickets are on sale at The Princess Theatre, from £15, by clicking here.