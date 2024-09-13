Burnham-On-Sea town centre furniture shop to expand with purchase of next door property

A long-running Burnham-On-Sea town centre shop is set to expand following the purchase of a neighbouring property.

Scotts Furnishings in Victoria Street has bought a vacant commercial unit at 22 Victoria Street that was previously a curtains shop and cafe.

Scotts owner Steve Scott says the extra space will enable the business to expand its range of products.

Steve says the premises has been a ‘target’ for historic reasons, adding: “After the Co-Op closed their store in 1983 in Victoria Street we took what was for a small family business, a big risk and bought the massive 15,000 sq. ft. premises 20 and 22 Victoria Street to open Scott’s Furnishings.”

“To minimise the risk, we decided to immediately sell off number 22 as we could manage without it. We soon regretted this as our new shop was a success from the very start.”

“Since then, I have tried to buy back number 22 on many occasions. 41 years later, it has finally happened!”

He adds: “Now, Scott’s Furnishings are poised to expand into an even better selection of furniture and beds. Our present selection of upholstery, furniture and beds and mattresses is enormous, although we no longer sell carpets. We recommend, and work in conjunction with, Town and Country Flooring, also in Victoria Street so you are still able to select flooring and furniture to match.”

Steve adds: “I have been fortunate enough to have been involved with serving the people of Burnham and Highbridge for over 50 years. As long as I am fit enough, I will hopefully do so for many years to come.”