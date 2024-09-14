11 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 15, 2024
Bavarian weekend coming to Brean holiday park this November
News

Bavarian weekend coming to Brean holiday park this November

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Bavarian weekend is set to take place at Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Brean this autumn.

The Bavarian Oompah Boys, known for their Oktoberfest-themed evenings, will appear during the weekend on Friday, November 22nd.

The Bavarian Strollers (pictured) will then perform on Saturday, November 23rd, with their ‘unique take’ on Oompah music.

John Fowler Holidays is also offering a package deal for the themed weekend. The package includes three nights’ accommodation for up to six people and free entrance to three days of live music and dancing, starting from £32 per person, based on four people sharing. Tickets can be booked online.

Sandy Glade provides holiday accomodation in Brean and last year John Fowler marked its 70th anniversary with a celebration at the Brean holiday park, as reported here.

