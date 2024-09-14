Bavarian weekend coming to Brean holiday park this November

The Bavarian Oompah Boys, known for their Oktoberfest-themed evenings, will appear during the weekend on Friday, November 22nd.

The Bavarian Strollers (pictured) will then perform on Saturday, November 23rd, with their ‘unique take’ on Oompah music.

The event will finish with a party hosted by Baron Von Schmidt Haus on Sunday, November 24th, with a programme of music and comedy. Those attending can enjoy steins of German beer and traditional Bratwurst throughout the weekend.

John Fowler Holidays is also offering a package deal for the themed weekend. The package includes three nights’ accommodation for up to six people and free entrance to three days of live music and dancing, starting from £32 per person, based on four people sharing. Tickets can be booked online.

Sandy Glade provides holiday accomodation in Brean and last year John Fowler marked its 70th anniversary with a celebration at the Brean holiday park, as reported here.