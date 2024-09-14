Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy to open its doors to families for open evening

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge will be holding its annual Open Evening on Thursday 19th September.

Gates will open from 4.30pm and the school will be open all evening until 7pm for parents to meet staff, talk to students and tour the school department facilities.

Parents of current Year 6 children, in their final year of primary school, will be applying for secondary places over the coming weeks and months and the evening is a great opportunity for these families to look around the school and experience what is on offer.

All departments will be open and there will be a chance to take part in activities and to also sample the food in the canteen.

Headteacher Dan Milford will be holding two talks, one at 5pm and one at 6pm, and places for these can be booked through eventbrite via the school website.

Mr Milford says: “Our Open Evening is always a lovely event which brings all our staff and parents and families of local Year 6 children together.”

“We really hope as many families as possible will come along to experience the evening and get fully involved in all the activities on offer.”

“Doors open at 4.30pm and parking will be available on the school site. We are looking forward to seeing everyone!”