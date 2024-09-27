Burnham-On-Sea war veteran’s daughter receives medals 80 years after WW2

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week formally received her father’s World War Two service medals, nearly 80 years on from the conflict.
A ceremony was held on Friday (September 27th) at Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion in Victoria Street, where the medals were presented to Jan Huddart.
Her father, Fred Guilmant, who lived in Burnham and West Huntspill, served with the Royal Army Service Corps (RASC) during WW2 in Europe.
Fred’s service records formally recorded his WW2 service, however he never received his medals, and he passed away in 1999 aged 87 without the recognition.
His son-in-law, Alan, recently discussed the position with Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion, who gave him help and support on how to apply for the missing medals.
That led to Friday’s ceremony where three medals were presented to Jan Huddart, Fred’s daughter, almost 80 years on from the war.
The three medals are the War Medal, the 1939-45 Star, and the France and Germany Star.
The medals were presented by Major Robert McDonald BEM, Somerset’s Chair of the Royal British Legion, pictured above, who said it had been “humbling and emotional” to pass on the medals.
Jan said: “It’s very special to receive these three medals. I’m very pleased he is getting this recognition, he would be very honoured.”
Alan thanked John Crosby and the team at Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion for all their advice in applying for the medals.
Before Friday’s presentation, which was attended by Legion members and family members, Alan gave a speech outlining Fred’s service.
He said: “Fred joined RASC as a driver Class 3 in 1942. On 11th June, 1944 he embarked on SS Stanridge from the Royal Albert Docks in London for transfer to the D-Day beaches (Gold). His truck was lifted off the ship by the ship’s own derrick cranes into a landing craft before being taken ashore.”
“He spent the next two years in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was then attached to RASC 17th Company (T Force Car) as a BAOR Driver until May 1946.”
“He was in all four countries – Brussels, Belgium, Eindhove in Holland, and Audrieu in France, Kavelaer in Germany, and many more – working for different units. On a number of occasions, he was transporting prisoners of war, but mostly running supplies. At this time he was promoted to Driver Class 1.”
“In mid-April he and lots of his comrades drove their trucks into Belsen concentration camp immediately after British troops began the relief operation. Like many servicemen, he would not talk about his military service.”
“He came home in May 1946 and transferred to the reserve on demob. While he was away, his house in Birmingham was bombed out.”
”His wife and daughter Jan were saved by being in an Anderson Shelter in the garden. Jan and her mother also took in three girls from London as evacuees.”