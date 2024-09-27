Burnham-On-Sea war veteran’s daughter receives medals 80 years after WW2

Her father, Fred Guilmant, who lived in Burnham and West Huntspill, served with the Royal Army Service Corps (RASC) during WW2 in Europe.

Fred’s service records formally recorded his WW2 service, however he never received his medals, and he passed away in 1999 aged 87 without the recognition.

His son-in-law, Alan, recently discussed the position with Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion, who gave him help and support on how to apply for the missing medals.

That led to Friday’s ceremony where three medals were presented to Jan Huddart, Fred’s daughter, almost 80 years on from the war.

The three medals are the War Medal, the 1939-45 Star, and the France and Germany Star.

The medals were presented by Major Robert McDonald BEM, Somerset’s Chair of the Royal British Legion, pictured above, who said it had been “humbling and emotional” to pass on the medals.

Jan said: “It’s very special to receive these three medals. I’m very pleased he is getting this recognition, he would be very honoured.”

Alan thanked John Crosby and the team at Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion for all their advice in applying for the medals.