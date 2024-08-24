13.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 25, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s community cafe The Waffle Hub given funding boost by town group

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s community cafe The Waffle Hub has been given a funding boost after recently announcing its grant funding had run out.

As reported here in July, the team that run the cafe at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street said they had reduced the opening hours of the service to Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

When members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Moose International Lodge 123 heard the news, they wanted to help.

And at their latest meeting this month, Waffle Hub trustee Caroline King was presented with a cheque for £500 by members of the lodge.

Moose President Rita Harris says: “We are delighted to give this, and know it will be used wisely.”

Trustee Caroline King says: “We really appreciate Moose International giving us this money, which will help us in the longer term for everyone. The Waffle Hub is here to support the whole community.”

The Waffle Hub is a community café that provides a safe space to meet friends, make new ones and eat delicious sweet and savoury waffles. Its other community initiatives include Citizens Advice Somerset (CAB), Digital/IT Support & Advice, Community Employment Hub, Homeless & Rough Sleeper Nursing Service, Somerset Sight Support Group, Burnham & Weston Energy – Advice, Versus Arthritis – Advice, Somerset Carers’ Support Group and Free Cooking Classes, Spark’s Digital Cafe, Knit’n’Natter, Clothing Bank, The Repair Cafe, and Purple Pain (Fibromyalgia) Support Group.

Pictured: Volunteer Katelyn Prout, Moose President Lodge 123 Rita Harris, and Wafflehub Trustee Caroline King. Rear are Terry Cornelius (Junior Vice-President) and Wafflehub Zoe Ryder (Photo Mike Lang)

