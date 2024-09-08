Burnham’s Jason Vickers completes Great North Run to boost his charity total to over £31,800

A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea completed the Great North Run on Sunday (September 8th) to boost his overall fundraising total to more than £31,800.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for 15 years and has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his fundraising.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com on Sunday evening, he said: “It was a very wet run in Newcastle – they were tough conditions out there.”

“But I’m pleased that I completed the run, which is my 96th half marathon, in a time of 3:56.”

“I have had a busy start to the year, completing the Newport Half Marathon in March in 3:23, Westonbirt Half in 3:30, the London Landmarks Run in 3:35 and Plymouth half in 3:37. I always get wonderful support from spectators wherever I run.”

Jason adds: “A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported me with my fundraising over the years – I’m hoping to further add to the total this year.”

His next events are the Great South and the Royal Parks Run in London in October. He reached a grand total of £30,000 last year and he is inviting donations on his page below.

Jason’s fundraising page is here.