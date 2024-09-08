13.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 09, 2024
Event held in Brent Knoll to mark launch of new village cookbook

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new village cookbook featuring recipes from Brent Knoll residents has been launched.

Villagers gathered in Brent Knoll Parish Hall on Saturday (September 7th) for the launch of ‘Tastes of Brent Knoll’.

“Our thanks go to all the residents who came along to sample some of the recipes from the book, while raising funds for St. Michaels Church,” said organiser Margaret Smith.

She added that they had enjoyed a choice of starters, mains, puddings and cakes featured in the book.

The new book, priced £7.50, is available from the village shop and on Amazon UK.

