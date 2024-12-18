Christmas Story Lego trail launched outside Burnham-On-Sea church

A unique Christmas Story Lego trail has been launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The new trail has been set up outside St Andrew’s Church, as pictured here.

St Andrew’s Church Vicar Rev’d Cheryl Hawkins says: “Inside St Andrew’s Church we have our Christmas Tree Festival underway and just outside the entrance to the Church we have our new Christmas Story Lego trail.”

“There are five stories to follow – bring your phone, click on the QR code and point your phone at the picture on the board and watch the Lego figures tell the Christmas story.”