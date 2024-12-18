Over £1,300 raised at festive Christmas concert in Brean

A festive Christmas Concert at Saint Bridget’s Church in Brean was hailed a great success, with over £1,300 raised for the church.

The concert took place on Friday (13th December), featuring well-known pianist Richard Lennox and supported by local soloists.

Francesca Bowkett, Mezzo-Soprano, says: “The parochial church council, congregation and friend of St Bridget’s would like to thank everyone who supported the recent Richard Lennox Christmas Concert evening, which was a great success and well attended.”

“The sum of £1,335 was raised, which will be used to maintain the church fabric of the beautiful 13th Century church and its ministry.”

“Richard gave an amazing rendition of well-loved Christmas carols and songs, both religious and secular, and he was supported by soloists including Francesca Bowkett, Owen James and Lynda James, with audience participation who were in good voice.”

“The church was beautifully illuminated both inside and out by Tom Johnson of TJ Lighting. Future events, of which all are warmly invited, include the church annual carol service on Thursday 19th December at 7.30pm, and a short service will be held on Christmas Day at 9.15am. On Sunday 29th December a joint benefice Celtic service is being held at St Mary’s Church, Berrow. We wish all readers and their families a happy, safe and blessed Christmas.”