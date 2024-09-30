Community-spirited Burnham resident celebrates 20 years of running baby and toddler groups

A community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea resident is celebrating 20 years of running baby and toddler groups in the town.

Sarah Cole has been leading the fun music classes in the local Burnham-On-Sea area for hundreds of children over the two decades.

She says: “It’s a real privilege to interact with so many wonderful families and be a part of their little ones early years learning and developmental milestones.”

“I absolutely love running my music classes, singing and teaching the babies, toddlers and pre-school children our lovely songs and topics is just pure joy.”

“Music and singing is a huge part of my life and sharing my passion with so many families is absolutely the most amazing gift of all.”

Sarah, who is mum to grown-up twin boys, adds: “My first experience of classes was when I took my 6-month old sons to our local Music with Mummy lady Pat from Weston-super-mare and we all fell in love with the energy, singing and music – the classes were so much fun. When my boys started school in 2004, I decided I’d start running my own Music with Mummy classes in Burnham.”

Her classes run in three different locations: Burnham-On-Sea (Monday afternoon, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings), Bridgwater (Monday morning) and North Petherton (Friday morning). Spaces are limited so advance booking is essential.

She also provides sessions to early years providers such as nurseries, pre-schools, childminders and centres with disabilities. Each session is individually tailored for every setting and every class, making these classes unique and personal.

Sarah is also a Licensor and has own team of Class Leaders running their own classes in Somerset & Devon. If you are interested in hearing more about running your own classes in your area, email her.

