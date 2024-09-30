Burnham-On-Sea charity fundraiser completes 31-mile Ultra Marathon for local charity

A Burnham-On-Sea charity fundraiser has completed a gruelling 31-mile Ultra Marathon for a special cause close to his heart.

Rob Jones has completed my first ultra marathon to raise funds for Burnham charity Somewhere House Somerset.

Rob says: “I completed my first ultra marathon (50km) safely, taking part in the Bath Two Tunnels, in a time of 5hrs and 34mins.”

“It was gruelling but I loved it and it was a very proud moment crossing the line with my 10 month old baby girl there to greet.”

“It was a very personal challenge, but also as a guy in his 40’s who has had some significant struggles with addiction and deteriorating mental health, this event was raising money for Somewhere House Somerset to provide support to improve men’s mental health.”

“I myself have come really close to a certain death, yet have pulled myself back to really live a healthy happy life, with a good job, lovely home, and a daughter.”

He adds: “Special mention goes to Tesco Burnham-On-Sea where Martin and Roz donated £500 to Somewhere House Somerset to help their work with mental health.”

“They were able to donate this to the charity from the sales of donated books. What an amazing donation and we thank them so much from all of us and those who will directly benefit. Alongside this, there was over £1,600 of other fundraising donations.”