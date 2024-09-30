Burnham and Weston Energy offers support to residents with cutting energy use and bills

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC are currently providing a Home Energy Savings Advice programme to residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

It is being run in conjunction with the Local Energy Advice Partnership (LEAP) and supported by Somerset Community Foundation and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group.

Referrals come in from professionals and members of the public who require support

with their energy use and bills within their homes.

Spokeswoman Angi Lewis says: “We have qualified home energy advisors (HEA) that visit customers to assess their energy use and identify potential ways in which they can reduce their energy use and ultimately save on their bills.”

“This is a fully funded advice service and is completely independent of any energy company so therefore our practical support is solely for the benefit of the householder.”

“We have been able to help residents in the Burnham and Highbridge area by providing quick easy energy saving measures such as LED light bulbs and draught excluders, but also accessing grants for larger insulation needs where necessary.”

“Our advisors do a lot of troubleshooting with energy company issues as well as provide bespoke advice for the individual home which can include sorting out bills, changing tariffs and referrals to other organisations for support.”

“Homeowners and renters are eligible for the service if their income is below £31k pa or in receipt of a benefit which can include pension credit and council tax reductions. So, where people may not be in receipt of any benefits, if their income is below £31k, they will be eligible for the service.”

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC are not paid partners of the energy suppliers. Therefore, their qualified advisors provide completely impartial and independent advice to you in your home. For more information see Burnham and Weston Energy CIC

They currently provide monthly drop-in sessions at the following venues: