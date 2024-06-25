Burnham-On-Sea Hospital receives donation in memory of community-spirited resident

A kind donation has been presented to the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital this week in memory of a community-spirited resident who has passed away.

Joan Kathleen White recently died on her 79th birthday at Burnham War Memorial Hospital following a spell of illness.

Her daughter Sarah says: “Joan was full of admiration for the hard-working hospital staff and the care she receieved was superb. She couldn’t have had better quality care in her final days and so, to thank the hospital team, we have passed on a donation.”

Joan, pictured above, was well known in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area, having run the ‘Tickle Your Taste Buds’ Cafe in Burnham High Street for ten years and also previously worked at Laburnum House in West Huntspill and the Ritz Social Club.

She was also well-known for her local community work as a volunteer for BIARS at Burnham’s tourist information centre and for also providing catering for groups such as Burnham’s Coastguard, BARB and the RNLI.

The donation of £400 was collected for the Friends of Burnham Hospital by BIARS, plus supporters and friends of Joan in recent weeks.

Sarah adds: “Joan did not want a funeral but instead we wanted a donation in her memory to go to the hospital.”

It was presented at the hospital in Love Lane on Tuesday (June 25th), as pictured here. Ceri Joyce, Chairman of the Friends, thanked Sarah and the BIARS team, adding that the funds are “greatly appreciated in helping the purchase of new equipment at the facilities.”

Pictured: The handover of the donation at the hospital on Tuesday; Joan in her last photo; and above at Laburnum House with the late Cllr Neville Jones