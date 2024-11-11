12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 11, 2024
Flag-raising ceremony to be held today in Burnham to mark Armistice Day
News

Flag-raising ceremony to be held today in Burnham to mark Armistice Day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A flag ceremony is to be held to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea this morning (Monday, November 11th).

A short act of remembrance will take place next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am, organised by the Town Council.

The flag will be lowered to half-mast followed by two minutes silence and prayers.  

“All are welcome to attend,” says a spokesperson. “There will be two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts.”

The Armistice was an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations and began on the 11th November 1918 at 11am.

A Remembrance Day Parade through Burnham was held on Sunday, attended by crowds of people, as featured here, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

