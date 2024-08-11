21.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Aug 12, 2024
News

Free support workshops for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge parents to be held

Two free advice workshops are set to be held for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge parents to promote resilience among youngsters.

Young Somerset’s Wellbeing Team are hosting the free workshops at The King Alfred School.

Suzanne Lawrence, Senior Safeguarding Officer at Young Somerset, says the two sessions will be on Thursday 15th August and Thursday 29th August.

The first session on 15th August for parents will focus on reslience and will be held from 6pm – 7:30pm. To book a space, click here.

The second session will have a focus of anxiety and low Mood on Thursday 29th August from 6pm – 7:30pm. To book a space, click here.

For more information, contact: wellbeing@youngsomerset.org.uk

