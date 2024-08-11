Burnham-On-Sea seafront rescue services day to be held on Sunday August 25th

Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday (August 25th) when the town’s annual rescue services day returns.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

The event, also known as the ESCAPE Day (the Emergency Services Community Awareness and Promotion Event), will see many different emergency groups taking part.

The event is scheduled to be opend by the Mayor with the Town Crier at 10.00am.

BARB Search & Rescue, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “It promises to be another great event – with many displays along the seafront and plenty of things to see and do. It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”

They include BARB, Burnham Coastguard and RNLI, an RNLI Lifeguards Workshop, Burnham Fire Service, Burnham Police, Bristol Police Cadets, Retired Police Dogs charity, Classic Police Cars, SCC Road Safety Team, AA, RNLI Beach Safety, Dorset Search Dogs, RNLI Shop, Burnham Radio Club, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, DocBikes, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Somerset 4 x 4 Response, On the button Crafts, Rotary Club, Royal British Legion, Creperie, Vintage Fire Engine, Weston Helicopter Museum, BIARS Plant Stall, SAVES – Volunteer Doctors, Weston Hospice Care, Berrow Scout Group, Highbridge Scouts, Gig Club, Surf Somewhere House, Coast Watch, Harley Owners Club, Chalice Morris Men, Town Band, and others.

Burnham & Highbridge brass band will also be playing on the seafront during the event.