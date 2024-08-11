PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club summer fayre at model rail track

Crowds of families supported Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s summer fayre when it was hosted at the miniature railway in West Huntspill on Sunday (August 11th).

The event included a wide range of attractions and activities alongside the popular miniature train rides.

A Rotary Club spokesperson says: “Burnham Rotary Fayre went ahead with the kind support of West Huntspill Miniature Railway. It was a busy day with families and visitors of all ages, both local and visitors, enjoying an afternoon harking back to a traditional summer fete.”

“Burnham Town Band entertained the crowds. The trains were running with a busy day for them, and four engines were kept on the go to ensure wait times were as short as possible. The steam run trains seemed especially popular.”

“A roaring trade in cream teas and trade stands kept the Rotarians and volunteers busy, and with crafts and glitter tattoos for children by Create You, there was something for everyone.”

“Burnham Lions Club kindly donated some of their leftover toys and ducks when they closed down, so there were plenty of prizes to be won.”

“Splat the rat and the horse shoes games were also a resounding success.”

“Burnham-On-Sea Rotaty President Jimmy Lynch was also happy to go into the stocks to cool down on a very sunny day.”