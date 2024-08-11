Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge shares update on busy summer period

“I was given a very warm welcome to Beaufort House when I attended their summer fete on Saturday, June 29. It was a beautiful summer’s day and there was a lovely family atmosphere at the fete. I enjoyed talking to residents, their relatives and neighbours, who were entertained by a singer throughout the afternoon.”

“At the beginning of July, I met with the Rev Cheryl Hawkins, the new vicar at St Andrews church in Burnham . We had a wide-ranging discussion about her ministry in Burnham and her previous roles outside the Church.”

“On Friday, July 6, I attended Matilda Junior – the musical, which as staged by BEES at the Princess Theatre. What a joyous production! The production standards were very high and the performances of the talented children involved were so professional. It was a pleasure to be in the audience. Special mention must go to the adult organisers of BEES who give generously of their time to ensure that the children get to experience the process of putting on live performances.”

“In July I also welcomed the judges from South West in Bloom to Burnham-On-Sea to judge our floral displays. They could see the efforts of our volunteers to improve the flower beds on the esplanade and we were very fortunate that, in the previous week, the Rotary club of Burnham had purchased plants for the tubs on the Esplanade by the Bay View Café.”

“They also visited St Andrew’s School, where a year three teacher has been instrumental in encouraging children in all year groups to enjoy the natural world and to enjoy gardening. It was interesting to hear his plans for a Forest School. Special thanks to Mr Dave Perrett who has been dedicated enough to tend to the flower beds in town almost every other day. The results of the judging will be known in October.”

“Other events I attended included a Fritzlar Committee meeting, where a photo presentation of the recent visit to Germany was viewed.”

“Also, I was asked to attend a Walking Cricket match where the Highbridge Walking Cricket team, which meets weekly at the YMCA in Highbridge, hosted Lansdown Walking Cricket Group from Bath.”

“I was pleased to be invited to the 10th Anniversary party of Go Socialise, a group for autistic adults, which meets at the Ritz Social Club. They have recently received a grant from the Town Council to purchase more board games and it was great to spend time with them all and see what they had bought. They were very grateful for the grant.”

“Finally, I met with our new MP, Sir Ashley Fox, on Wednesday, July 31st. We had a lengthy discussion about the work being done in both Burnham and Highbridge by various groups to suggest improvements to both towns and about the challenges facing the Town Council. He is eager to help support us in the process to access any help or funding that may be available to us and is keen to build a collaborative working relationship with the council.”