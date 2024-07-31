New MP meets with Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Ashley Fox, the new MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has this week visited the Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Offices to meet with Mayor, Councillor Sharon Perry.

A wide range of local issues were discussed during the meeting at the council chambers in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road on Wednesday 31st July.

Councillor Perry said afterwards: “I was very pleased to welcome Ashley to the Town Council offices and to discuss some of the issues facing the Council and our residents.”

”We had a wide-ranging discussion and I was able to share with him some of the work being undertaken by the Town Council and interested parties in Burnham and Highbridge.”

“I hope that Ashley will be able to meet with interested stakeholders in the near future, so that he can support us in our efforts to enhance our towns.”

Ashley Fox added: “I was interested to hear about the work being undertaken by the Council in Burnham and Highbridge.”

”I am very committed to doing all I can to support plans for improving both towns and can see that a great deal of thought and hard work has already taken place on this subject.”

He also advised the Mayor that he would be meeting with Somerset Council in September to discuss plans for any Town bids for Burnham and Highbridge.