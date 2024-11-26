Highbridge independent convenience store closes down

Highbridge independent convenience store Trev’s Local has announced it is closing down this week.

The shop in Market Street opened three years ago. Owner Martin George has decided to focus his attention on his successful Bridgwater store of the same name.

He announced the closure on social media on Monday, stating: “The Highbridge store is now closed.”

”We have had 3 years in Highbridge and mostly good. But we have now closed our doors. Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

Mike Murphy, chair of Highbridge Chamber of Trade, says: “It is with deep disappointment I heard about Trevs in highbridge closing. I bought some eggs and had something delivered. I could see he tried many different ideas and items but working in competition with One Stop was a tough ask. I hear he has another shop in Bridgwater so better luck to him and thanks for trying. We have two empty shops available and lots of homes built in the surrounding areas.The only way is up.”