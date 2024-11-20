Highbridge’s Churchfield School receives £9,000 Hinkley Point funding for outdoor forest school

Churchfield School in Highbridge has received £9,000 from the Hinkley Point C community fund towards a project that has created a new outdoor forest school area.

The school says the forest school has been developed from a piece of derelict, neglected land within the school grounds to a thriving and exciting space for the children to learn outdoors.

“With voluntary work, donations from the local community, families and businesses, Primary Forest School, have turned the space around,” says a spokesperson.

“They took the grounds and worked on making it a space for the Nursery and SEND Intervention groups.”

“They have been able to create a welcoming and enriching environment for learning, used by both the Nursery, School and community groups.”

“We applied for a grant from the Hinkley Point project with the help of the Primary Forest School to create a purpose-built shelter to keep Forest School always available, whatever the weather.”

“This allows the children to access the sessions when the elements are cold, wet and windy.”

“This will help our children to continue to practise self-regulation and benefit from the therapeutic wellbeing element of Forest School, whatever the weather, supporting the holistic approach towards Social and Emotional needs.”

“Churchfield School, the PTA and Primary Forest School would like to say a huge thank you to Hinkley Point for their generous donation! We would also like to thank our amazing builders, F Stillwell & Sons Ltd.”