Highbridge’s Sopha store busy with new Christmas department

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have been embracing the festive spirit at Sopha in Highbridge with its new Christmas department.

“We’ve seen increasing interest in our Christmas decorations and accessories over the past few years,” says Matthew Scott, founder of Sopha.

“This year, we decided to go big and create a dedicated Christmas shop within our store.”

“We’ve brought in a large choice of decorations, from Christmas trees and lights to baubles – so many baubles – and everything else you’d expect, like garlands, tea light holders, and Christmas-inspired home fragrances.”

“The Christmas shop features two curated themes: Classic Romance and White Christmas, offering a range of decorations that evoke both traditional and modern festive vibes. However, shoppers can also pick and mix individual baubles to create their perfect festive look.”

“At Sopha, we believe in offering our customers the freedom to choose, so while we’ve styled these two themes in-store, each item is available individually, allowing people to mix colours and styles to create something that feels uniquely theirs,” he adds.