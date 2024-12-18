Huge tree blocking Burnham’s Rectory Road removed after two days of clearance work

A huge tree blocking Burnham-On-Sea’s Rectory Road has been removed after two days of work.

The tree was uprooted when Storm Darragh struck with 75mph winds on Saturday December 7th, closing the road, as reported here.

As the tree was initially on private land, Somerset Council said it was the responsibility of the landowner to remove it.

A commercial tree surgeon service – funded by an insurance claim – was brought in to carry out the work on Monday and Tuesday, as pictured here.

A council-owned tree on the other side of Rectory Road was also damaged and it has been pollarded as part of the work, pictured above, to make it safe.

A Somerset Council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our specialist arboriculture team has been advising them and the homeowner arranged for a tree surgeon to attend and remove the tree.”