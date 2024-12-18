Burnham-On-Sea Police arrest two men after town centre assault

Burnham-On-Sea Police have said two people have been arrested as part of their investigation into an alleged assault in the town on October 26th.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Adam Street had been sealed off by Police after the incident.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two men have been arrested by officers investigating the assault of members of the public in Adam Street, Burnham-On-Sea on 26th October.”

“The men, who are both aged in their 50s, have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

“If you witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224282881.”

Police received a call from a member of the public at around 9.35pm that an assault had taken place. Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with injuries that Police said were not believed to be life-threatening.

Pictured: Police at the incident on Saturday evening in Adam Street (Photo Kate Pearce)