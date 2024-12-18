£20,000 boost for Burnham’s Waffle Hub Community Cafe sees expansion of opening hours

Burnham-On-Sea’s Waffle Hub Community Cafe has been given an early Christmas boost with a £20,000 grant from Somerset Community Foundation.

The Hub, based at The Methodist Church in Burnham’s College Street, is home to 15 groups – from a regular employment support group and IT support group to a clothing bank and repair cafe.

The team say they are “delighted beyond measure” at receiving the funding, which will enable it to expand its opening hours from January.

Caroline King, treasurer at the Waffle Hub, says they were invited by Somerset Community Foundation to apply for funding through a winter grant scheme.

She adds: “This is really going to help us with our core costs – staff and volunteer costs, rent and winter fuel – to maintain a warm space.”

“Most importantly, we are very excited to announce that this grant will allow us to open an extra day each week from January.”

“We shall be adding Thursdays to our present three days, an extra day that the community of Burnham-On-Sea can have access to a warm, safe space where the food is subsidised and where those who are experiencing severe financial challenges can use the ‘Pay It Forward’ scheme.”

Caroline adds that the new opening times from January will be Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10am to 2pm; and Wednesdays 10am to 4pm.

She adds: “We are now looking for some new volunteers to help us staff our extra opening times. We have a wonderful team who would welcome you with open arms.”

The Waffle Hub is also continuing to explore a potential move to Burnham’s former adult learning centre in Princess Street to further extend its community services.