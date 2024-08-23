15.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMayor opens hospice's new charity shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea
News

Mayor opens hospice’s new charity shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor formally opened a hospice charity’s new shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (August 23rd).

Cllr Sharon Perry cut a ribbon after making a speech welcoming the opening of the new Weston Hospicecare store in Burnham High Street.

The charity has taken over the former Sentiments card shop in Burnham High Street and saw a busy day on Friday as shoppers flocked in for bargains.

Cllr Perry said: “I am pleased to support this important charity, which provides free care to people across large parts of Somerset including Burnham and Highbridge.”

“This new shop will enable the charity to diversify into eventually selling furniture and linen in their other shop, raising vital funds for their important work. I wish them every success for the future.”

Cindy Tee, area manager for the hospice, adds: “The new shop is focussing on boutique fashion, alongside childrens clothes and toys. Our second shop – two doors along the High Street – will eventually become a furniture and linen shop. Our third shop, in College Street, will continue as a clearance shop.”

“We wanted a larger premises in Burnham as we move into furniture and this new premises works perfectly for us. We thank our customers for their support of the charity’s work.”

Weston Hospicecare has been providing local services across the Burnham area for over 30 years. It relies on the community it supports.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox visits Brean to meet local tourism leaders and tourism industry
Next article
Stranded horse and overturned gypsy wagon rescued from roadside ditch in Berrow

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
15.5 ° C
16.4 °
14.8 °
80 %
2.7kmh
99 %
Sat
16 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com