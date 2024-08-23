Mayor opens hospice’s new charity shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor formally opened a hospice charity’s new shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (August 23rd).

Cllr Sharon Perry cut a ribbon after making a speech welcoming the opening of the new Weston Hospicecare store in Burnham High Street.

The charity has taken over the former Sentiments card shop in Burnham High Street and saw a busy day on Friday as shoppers flocked in for bargains.

Cllr Perry said: “I am pleased to support this important charity, which provides free care to people across large parts of Somerset including Burnham and Highbridge.”

“This new shop will enable the charity to diversify into eventually selling furniture and linen in their other shop, raising vital funds for their important work. I wish them every success for the future.”

Cindy Tee, area manager for the hospice, adds: “The new shop is focussing on boutique fashion, alongside childrens clothes and toys. Our second shop – two doors along the High Street – will eventually become a furniture and linen shop. Our third shop, in College Street, will continue as a clearance shop.”

“We wanted a larger premises in Burnham as we move into furniture and this new premises works perfectly for us. We thank our customers for their support of the charity’s work.”

Weston Hospicecare has been providing local services across the Burnham area for over 30 years. It relies on the community it supports.