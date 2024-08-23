15.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 24, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox visits Brean to meet local tourism leaders and tourism industry

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater’s MP Ashley Fox has visited Brean to meet with local tourism leaders and discuss the future of the area’s vital tourism industry.

During the visit, the new MP met with Alan House from Holiday Resort Unity and Sue Lodge from Sunningcrest Caravan Park to talk about the significant contributions these businesses make to the local economy and the broader region.

In their discussions, Ashley Fox emphasised the “crucial role” that tourism plays in supporting the local economy and creating jobs.

He also reiterated his commitment to working closely with tourism businesses to ensure that Brean continues to thrive and attract visitors year-round.

“As the MP for Brean I am fully committed to supporting our local tourism industry. Brean is a jewel in Somerset’s crown, offering a unique blend of attractions that cater to everyone.”

“The businesses here are the backbone of our local economy, and I am dedicated to helping them showcase everything that Brean has to offer as one of the top tourist destinations in the region,” said Ashley Fox.

Alan said: “We were pleased to meet Ashely and discuss how vital tourism is to the local economy and we look forward to working with Ashley as our MP.”

