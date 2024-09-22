Warning for heavy rain issued for Burnham-On-Sea area today

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been warned by the Met Office to expect torrential rain today (Monday, September 23rd).

The Burnham area is within the Met Office’s yellow weather warning area with heavy rain expected for several hours in the afternoon and early evening.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Areas of of heavy rain are expected to affect many parts of England and Wales during Monday. There is still some uncertainty regarding which areas will be affected by the heaviest rain however, anywhere within the warning area could have impactful rainfall through the course of Monday.”

“Not all counties within the warning area will be equally affected, but it seems likely that some areas will see 60-80 mm and a few places may receive 100-120mm or more. This is likely to result in travel disruption and some flooding. Lightning may be an additional hazard in places.”

