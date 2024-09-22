New Highbridge speed indicator device to be installed in road safety campaign

A new speed indicator device is set to be installed in Highbridge as part of a Town Council campaign to reduce speeding and increase road safety.

Speed indicator devices (SIDs) have been in use in Burnham-On-Sea as part of the initiative.

Now, town councillors have voted in favour of earmarking £2,432 towards the purchase of a SID for roads in Highbridge, funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), collected from property developers.

The Town Council passes on data from the speed devices to Burnham-On-Sea Police and extra mobile speed enforcement checks can be undertaken as a result.

Earlier this year, we reported here that speeds of over 70mph had been clocked in Burnham-On-Sea along Love Lane and Stoddens Road.

In 2021, we reported here that speeds of 100mph had been recorded along the Frank Foley Parkway, prompting extra Police patrols.

Separately, the town council has agreed to spend £667 for the purchase of a replacement bench near Alpha House in Highbridge from the same Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund.