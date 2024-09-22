14.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 24, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea gig rowers raise over £3,400 during 21.6-mile London race

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club have completed a 21.6 mile row to raise a huge sum for two charities close to their hearts.

Two crews from the club took part in The Great River Race on Saturday (21st September) in London, completing it in just over two and a half hours.

The Great River Race starts in Millwall and after a staggered start with the slowest boats going first we started the 21.6-mile row at 2.15pm, with a strong Thames tide to take them to Ham in Richmond.

The club’s Julie Baker says: “Two crews from Burnham-On-Sea were on the water and the men finished 31st and the ladies 158th out of a staggering 265 boats, with times of 2hrs 34 and 2hrs 54.”

“It was a a truly remarkable event and we were blessed again with wonderful weather seeing as it was raining everywhere else!”

“Three of our rowers carried on the challenge with a marathon run the following day, following the course and zig zagging over bridges to make up the 26 miles.”

“With two crews going, we raised money for our local hospital in Burnham-On-Sea and the Farming Community Network.”

“These are two charities close to us all and we thank everyone for their kind donations to these worthy causes. A big thank you to all our supporters and followers.”

See the fundraising page here to support the team.

