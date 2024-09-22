Burnham-On-Sea MP writes to Chancellor asking for local pensioners to be protected

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer – expressing his ‘grave concerns’ over the Government’s proposed reduction of the Winter Fuel Payment for low-income pensioners.

In recent weeks, Ashley Fox says he has received many letters from constituents anxious about the upcoming winter, worried about how they or their loved ones will afford to heat their homes.

An estimated 780,000 pensioners eligible to receive the winter fuel payment will lose the benefit under planned cuts, according to the Government’s own equality analysis.

The Government has said the measures are part of efforts to stabilise the economy and are expected to save about £1.3 billion.

In his letter to the Chancellor, Ashley Fox MP urges the Government to reconsider its policy, highlighting the potential impact on vulnerable older residents.

The Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP said: “If older people on low incomes can’t afford to heat their homes or eat properly, it leads to serious health issues.”

Ashley Fox referenced research by Independent Age, which suggested that distributing unclaimed Pension Credit support last year could have saved the Government approximately £4 billion in additional health and care costs.

The MP says: “Research by Independent Age has suggested that last year if an extra £2.1bn of unclaimed Pension Credit support had been distributed to those who are eligible, around £4bn might have been saved in additional health and care costs.”

“That is because older people on low incomes may not choose to heat their homes or eat properly, leading to poor health.”

“If the Government presses ahead with its current plan, then the following will happen: ItCX Letter 16.09 will endanger the health of those older people who are already struggling and It will not achieve its goal of creating savings because of increased pressures on the NHS.”

“I know that colleagues on both sides of the House want to increase the number of eligible pensioners claiming Pension Credit.”

“I ask that you consider delaying your plans to axe the Winter Fuel Payment for the majority of pensioners until you can ensure that more people secure this vital support.”

Click here to read the MP’s full letter to the Chancellor