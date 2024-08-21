16.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Opening date announced for new Highbridge McDonald's outlet as building work progresses
News

Opening date announced for new Highbridge McDonald’s outlet as building work progresses

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Construction of a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Highbridge is progressing to schedule and its opening date has been announced.

McDonald’s is set to open the new restaurant on Wednesday September 11th.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for their new outlets at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

Building work is progressing quickly, as pictured here, and new banner signs confirm the September 11th opening date.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that construction at the site is “progressing well” ahead of the opening.

The outlet is set to create around 120 jobs. Recruitment for the new roles has started and roles are available by clicking here.

The plans, pictured, show a new drive-thru and restaurant with parking spaces for over 30 vehicles. A new Greggs next door is also progressing quickly with its opening also due soon.

