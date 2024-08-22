Berrow Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 17 craft stalls

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday August 24th.
The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm.
Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”
This month’s stalls include:
* Somerset Natural Soaps..Award Winning Natural Bath & Body products made in Burnham
* Lyns Embroidery & Resin …Hand Embroidery & Knitted Items & Resin Art.
* Crafted with Pride..Handmade 3D Pictures & Cards.
* Busy Lizzies Cakes…Home Baked Cakes & Sweet Treats.
* Clay’dor Pottery..Handmade Pottery items.
* Community Crafters…Decoupage, Felted items, Cushions & more.
* Gifts by Granny..Hand made Crocheted items from recycled material for the Home
* Doodles Art…unique ink painting, notebooks & Wooden items.
* Di’s Designs..Up cycled bottles made into Lamps & More.
* Caroline’s Crafts…Framed colored glass pictures & Pebble pictures.
* Michelle’s Crafts…
* A&T Vinyls Crafts…
* Glass Art Design…Fused Glass
* Alan Winter’s Driftwood … Artistic Driftwood items including Lamps, Candle holders
* Bespoke Eggs.. Faberge style bespoke pieces made from real blown eggs.
* Nessie’s Resin Art…Sculptures, Candle holders & More made from Epoxy resin.
* Highbridge war Memorial & South well house Charity…Knitted & Hand Sewn items.
