Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 23, 2024
Berrow Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 17 craft stalls
News

Berrow Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 17 craft stalls

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday August 24th.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

* Somerset Natural Soaps..Award Winning Natural Bath & Body products made in Burnham
* Lyns Embroidery & Resin …Hand Embroidery & Knitted Items & Resin Art.
* Crafted with Pride..Handmade 3D Pictures & Cards.
* Busy Lizzies Cakes…Home Baked Cakes & Sweet Treats.
* Clay’dor Pottery..Handmade Pottery items.
* Community Crafters…Decoupage, Felted items, Cushions & more.
* Gifts by Granny..Hand made Crocheted items from recycled material for the Home
* Doodles Art…unique ink painting, notebooks & Wooden items.
* Di’s Designs..Up cycled bottles made into Lamps & More.
* Caroline’s Crafts…Framed colored glass pictures & Pebble pictures.
* Michelle’s Crafts…
* A&T Vinyls Crafts…
* Glass Art Design…Fused Glass
* Alan Winter’s Driftwood … Artistic Driftwood items including Lamps, Candle holders
* Bespoke Eggs.. Faberge style bespoke pieces made from real blown eggs.
* Nessie’s Resin Art…Sculptures, Candle holders & More made from Epoxy resin.
* Highbridge war Memorial & South well house Charity…Knitted & Hand Sewn items.

Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market 

