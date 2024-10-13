PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club holds annual presentation evening

Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club has held its annual presentation evening this month with awards being presented to its top players at the end of a successful season.

The Club celebrated the end of its season at the Watchfield Inn by handing out trophies to its members of the year.

The trophies were presented by Club President Maurice Wall, pictured here. Conor Lefrere received the 1st XI bowling cup, while Pete Harris received the 1st XI batting award and Clubman of the Year was named as Neil Hayes.

The award for the 2024 Burnham-On-Sea ‘champagne moment of the season’ went to Matt Hall for a screamer of a catch against North Newton then to go on and win the game.

The trophy winners, pictured, at the Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club Annual Trophy Dinner included Matt Denman, Neil Hayes, Ben Adams, Conor Lefrere, Pete Harris, Matt Hall and Robin McCord. President Maurice Wall and Chairman Andy Birkett are also pictured.