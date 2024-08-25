PHOTOS: Families flock to Burnham-On-Sea Model Railway Club’s annual show

Scores of families and model railway enthusiasts headed to Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club’s show over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The club held the successful annual show on Saturday August 24th and Sunday August 25th at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

17 model railway layouts from all over the country were exhibited at the event. Alongside this, 10 local and national traders were in attendance, selling a wide range of merchandise.

Local modellers were also on hand to give demonstrations and discuss various aspects of the hobby.

A spokesman for Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club thanked those who had attended, adding that the event had been a “great success.”