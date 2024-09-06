PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea theatre launches new seated exercise classes

New seated exercise classes have started in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The Princess Theatre says that after the success of a wellness afternoon in July in association with the Hinkley Point C Community Fund, many of the partcipants expressed an interest in attending the class on a regular basis.

Therefore, Anne Panesar of ‘Move it Or Lose it’ will be leading the sessions weekly on Thursday afternoons from 2pm-2.45pm.

Anne says: “We all know that being physically active is good for us, but not everyone can take part in activities like walking, cycling or aerobics classes.”

“If that’s the case for you, but you want to keep active, then chair-based exercise could be just what you’re looking for.”

She says chair exercises offer a safe and effective way to maintain strength, improve flexibility, and boost health related skills such as coordination, without putting too much stress on your joints.

The class will finish with gentle relaxation exercises to reduce aches, loosen up muscles, relax your joints and calm your mind.

Some of the exercises are carried out with music and users are encouraged to go at their own pace!

Wear loose comfortable clothing, trainers or shoes that tie on and support your feet and bring a bottle of water.

Sessions are £5. If you have a health condition, check with your GP or medical specialist before starting to exercise more.