Somerset Coast marathons cancelled by organisers due to ‘poor response’

Somerset Coast Challenge has been cancelled this year after a “very poor response” and low entry numbers meant it “wasn’t viable,” say organisers.

The challenge, forming part of The Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival, was meant to offer committed trail runners the chance to complete a marathon or an ultra-marathon along the coastline, on Saturday, September 28th, ending in Brean.

A 100km trail had been due to start in Minehead, costing £65 per entrant, while the marathon was to set off from Bridgwater Docks, costing £40 per entrant.

Organiser Channel Events informed entrants of the cancellation on Friday (September 6th) by confirming: “After much careful consideration, we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s Somerset Coast Challenge.”

“The initial response to the event was amazing and we saw entries come in quickly, however that response quickly stopped and despite being in all the local press, local radio and our social media content, the recent months have seen a very poor response.”

“As entry numbers are nowhere near where we need them to be to make this event viable, we’re really sorry to say that we are unable to put the event on this year.”

“Since covid, we have seen a trend of very late entries across our events and we know this is an industry-wide issue. We understand completely why people are leaving it so late, but the reality of this is that some events fail to happen due to those initial low numbers.”

“We could take a risk and continue in the hope that those numbers would increase significantly closer to event day, but as a not-for-profit, community interest company, it’s a risk we simply cannot afford to take.”

Organisers have given entrants several options, including receiving a voucher to take part in another Channel Event, a full refund, or the chance to still get the finishers’ medal.

Channel Events adds: “If you purchased a medal, then if you send us proof that you ran the route, we’ll send you the finishers’ medal! A lot of time and effort has gone into organising this event. It would be great to see people still running the route and enjoying the product of our hard work. It’s a great event, with a great coastal route and we’d love to understand why this one didn’t gain the traction we thought it would.”

The Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival will still go ahead as planned, from September 21st to 29th.