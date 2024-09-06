Plans unveiled for new secure dog walking site on field in Highbridge

A new secure site for dog walking could be created on field outside Highbridge under new plans unveiled this month.

The proposals submitted to Somerset Council by applicants JE & LP Reason involve the agricultural land being used for ‘dog walking and recreation’ at Watchfield Lawn in Walrow, Highbridge.

The plans show a livestock building would be turned into an enclosed indoor space for clients, and a 1.9m fence and a secure car park would be built.

Somerset Council is inviting feedback on the plans for the new dog walking field, which would be accessed using an existing gateway and stone track from Mark Road.

Opening hours would be 6am-8pm in the summer and between 6am-6pm in the winter. Clients would be required to book their slots in advance online. They would be available at 30 and 60-minute intervals.

The planning statement adds: “The applicants are looking to diversify their existing agricultural business and wish to run a dog walking field/business, and therefore require the ability for the public to exercise dogs in the field within a secure environment.”

“It is proposed to convert a field next to an existing commercial business park, so when viewed from afar, it will appear in keeping. The field is screened to the south, east and west by existing development and the existing business park.”

“Once through the gateway, there will be a turning area to enable a three-point turn to be carried out and two car parking spaces. French drains will be installed around the hardstanding area to ensure any surface-water run-off will not run directly into the watercourse.”

The statement continues: “The applicants have received requests from the public seeking permission to use the applicants’ land for dog walking purpose within a safe environment. With the current rate of dog ownership and property development in the area, the applicants wish to provide a facility that is safe and secure.”

Comments on the application (reference 11/24/00058) can be made through Somerset Council’s online planning portal until October 4th, 2024.