PHOTOS: Highbridge Christmas lights switch-on draws large crowds

Highbridge’s town centre was lit up for the festive season on Saturday night (November 16th) when the town’s Deputy Mayor officially turned on its Christmas lights.

Large crowds of spectators attended the event outside Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street as the festive street lights were switched on plus the town’s Christmas tree, provided by the Town Council.

The celebrations included visits by Santa and The Grinch, followed by performances by Rock Choir and Churchfield School’s choir led by vicar of St John’s Church, Rev Martin Little.

Deputy Mayor Roger Keen led the countdown to the big switch-on longside Highbridge Chamber of Trade’s Mike Murphy and Our Highbridge’s Nadja McDevitt.

The day included a Community Hall market, plus activities from Fuse, Create You and Maiseys Bakery. Cllr Roger Keen thanked all those who had attended and organised the day.

