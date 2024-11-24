PHOTOS & VIDEO: ITV newsreader Alex Lovell switches on Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights

ITV West newsreader Alex Lovell and Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry switched on Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights during a special event on Saturday (November 23rd) that was moved inside the Ritz Social Club due to a day of rain and gusty winds.

Crowds of people flocked to the popular festive event, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, for an afternoon of free festive performances from local choirs and performers.

Special guest ITV West Country newsreader Alex Lovell and the town’s Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, hit a plunger to turn on the lights at 6pm alongside Town Crier Alistair Murray, Carnival Queen Mia Olivia Janicka, and actress Buffy Davis from the locally-shot film ‘3 Wishes for Christmas’ which had its first screening at the Ritz Cinema.

The audience also enjoyed performances from Rock Choir, local singer Chantelle Lake, St Andrew’s School, Brent Knoll School, Berrow Primary School, Coastline Singers, Burnham and Highbridge Town Band, Lisa Jane School of Dance, Marty Davis (‘3 Wishes for Christmas’ film singer) and up-and-coming band Radical Priest.

Crowds of families took the opportunity to meet Santa and The Grinch, supported by Burnham Rotary Club, while Hillview Carnival Club was also in attendance with its popular children’s activities stall and a giant reindeer, alongside Childrens’ Balloon Modeller Georgina Della-Valle.

Festive stilt walkers and an sparkling LED light show performance from Fuse rounded off the successful event.

Film actress Buffy Davis also appeared on the stage to talk about the new Christmas movie ‘3 Wishes For Christmas’ with director Monika Gergelova, which was shot locally. It had a charity screening at the Ritz Cinema after Saturday’s switch-on.

The event was MC’d by Ian Burrage and organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Burnham Rotary Club, local groups and organisations including Silverspur, plus local businesses including the Ritz Social Club.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who attended and supported the event which was moved inside due to two yellow weather warnings for Storm Bert. Safety is always a top priority.”

“We were delighted with the turnout and the warm festive feel to the event and we encourage everyone to support Burnham’s great variety of independent shops this Chrstmas.”